OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $2.80. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,763 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.