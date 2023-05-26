OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $2.80. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,763 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

