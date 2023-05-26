Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 390,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 5.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 7.89% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 776,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,206. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

