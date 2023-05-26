Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 540,000 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Biohaven accounts for 2.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biohaven by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 525,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,675. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

