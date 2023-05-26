Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 91,156 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,156 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma accounts for 1.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.15% of UroGen Pharma worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 56,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,105. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

