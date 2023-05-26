Opaleye Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,000 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

