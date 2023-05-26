Opaleye Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 568,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

