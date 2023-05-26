Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 272,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. 34,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FENC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

