Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.26 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,528. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $328.65 million, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

