Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 14.3%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.51. 100,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 50,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.