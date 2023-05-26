ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.77

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.77 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 7620778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

