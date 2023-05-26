Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Sells $32,300.00 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Omeros Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMER opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Stories

