Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Olympus Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

