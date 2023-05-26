Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 8,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

