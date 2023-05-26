Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Old Point Financial Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 8,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.21.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
