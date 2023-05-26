NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $379.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.