NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 24.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $379.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.