NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Stock Up 24.4 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.13.

NVDA opened at $379.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.28, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

