nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

