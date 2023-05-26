Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuwellis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Nuwellis has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

