Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Down 47.2% in May

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 93.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

