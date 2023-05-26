Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 607.2% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JPC stock remained flat at $6.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 279,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,845. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
