Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 607.2% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC stock remained flat at $6.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 279,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,845. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 913.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

