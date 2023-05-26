Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.54) price target on the stock.

Wincanton Stock Performance

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.63 and a beta of 0.66. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.29.

Wincanton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. Wincanton’s payout ratio is currently 3,157.89%.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

