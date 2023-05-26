NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NTDTY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

