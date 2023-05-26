Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,280. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.