Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Nordson Trading Up 1.1 %

Nordson stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

