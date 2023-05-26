NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.32 million.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 148,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.25 and a beta of 1.04.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

