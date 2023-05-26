NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.32 million.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NXGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 148,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.25 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
