NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.29. 1,092,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,161,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

