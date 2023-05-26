New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,048 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. 1,196,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,019. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

