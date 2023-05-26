New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,059,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,711,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

AMD traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,699,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,152,289. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.26, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

