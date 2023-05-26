NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.82 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $47.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00005929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,142,869 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,142,869 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.54845032 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,166,634.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

