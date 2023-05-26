NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

