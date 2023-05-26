NBT Bank N A NY Sells 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

