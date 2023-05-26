NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,968 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.86. 1,031,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

