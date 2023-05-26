NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,729 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.54. 1,660,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

