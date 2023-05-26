NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 15,155,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,828,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

