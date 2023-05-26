NBT Bank N A NY Has $7.34 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.28. 1,874,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.60. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

