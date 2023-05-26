Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST remained flat at $23.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,906,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

