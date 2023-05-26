Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.35% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,953. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

