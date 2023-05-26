Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.35% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.