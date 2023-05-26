Murchinson Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW)

Murchinson Ltd. cut its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. BriaCell Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 318,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,631. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.
