Motco Sells 94 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $118.60. 469,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,988. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.