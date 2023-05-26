Motco Grows Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $43.46.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

