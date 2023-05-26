Motco Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $23.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $730.84. The stock had a trading volume of 213,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

