Motco Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Motco lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.3 %

VOD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 1,728,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

