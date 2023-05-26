Motco Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 2,883,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794,384. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.