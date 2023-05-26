Motco Buys 616 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 871,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,205. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

