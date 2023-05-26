Motco Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Motco lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,254,000 after acquiring an additional 225,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

PSA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.84. 155,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.