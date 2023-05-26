Motco Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Motco boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 1,771,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,396. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.