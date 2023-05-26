MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.25. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 11,546 shares changing hands.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.