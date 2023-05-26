Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $228,234.06 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,275.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Down 4.1 %

Morphic stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 370,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,948. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.