Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

