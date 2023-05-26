Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 80,433 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,433 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $45,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

